Origin Energy gas production revenue jumps 27 pct in Dec quarter
January 30, 2017 / 10:53 PM / in 8 months

Origin Energy gas production revenue jumps 27 pct in Dec quarter

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Origin Energy, Australia’s top energy retailer, reported a 27 percent rise in gas revenue in the December quarter on the previous quarter, thanks to higher prices and the ramp-up of output at the Australia Pacific liquefied natural gas project (APLNG).

Origin’s production rose to 80.1 petajoules equivalent (PJe) in the three months to Dec. 31, up 8 percent from the previous quarter, while revenue rose to A$544.3 million ($411.2 million).

Output is growing as the company gets set to spin off its conventional gas exploration and production arm in an initial public offering this year, expected to fetch A$1 billion. It plans to hold on to its stake in APLNG.

The APLNG project in Queensland is co-owned by operator ConocoPhillips, Origin and China’s Sinopec.

APLNG shipped 26 cargoes in the December quarter mainly to Sinopec and Japan’s Kansai Electric Power Co, Origin said, with the second of two production units, called trains, having started up in October. ($1 = 1.3236 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by James Dalgleish)

