Australia's Origin says underlying profit up 33 pct
August 22, 2012 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Australia's Origin says underlying profit up 33 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Origin Energy announced underlying profit rose 33 percent in fiscal 2012 but said the coming year would be more challenging, due to regulatory uncetainty and with fewer new investments to create growth.

Origin said it expects underlying profit for fiscal 2013 to be in line with the previous year, with underlying EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) for 2013 to increase by around 10 percent.

Underlying profit was A$893 million in fiscal 2012, up from A$673 million a year earlier, Origin said on Thursday.

It continues to target long-term growth in underlying earnings per share of 10 percent to 15 percent a year, on average.

Reporting by Miranda Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
