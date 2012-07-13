Australia's Origin, AWE face cost blowouts on gas project

MELBOURNE, July 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Origin Energy and AWE warned on Friday that costs on a project to extend the life of their Bass Strait natural gas operation had escalated by up to 28 percent, due to technical delays and changes in the project plan.

The two companies gave different estimates on the cost blowouts, with AWE saying phase one of the project budget would increase by between A$90 million ($91 million) and A$120 million to about A$550 million to A$580 million.

Origin is operator of BassGas and owns 42.5 percent, while AWE owns 46.25 percent of the project, which is key to increasing gas supply in the tight southeastern Australian market. The rest of the project is owned by Toyota Tsusho Gas.

“The additional capital costs and project delays reported by the operator are extremely disappointing and AWE is looking at opportunities for reducing the impact of these cost overruns,” AWE said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The first phase of the project entails upgrading the Yolla unmanned platform to a manned platform and installing compression and condensate pumping equipment.

Origin, which ran into problems installing the compression module due to rough weather in the Bass Strait off the coast of Victoria, said phase 1 costs of the project would increase by A$30 million to about A$490 million, with further costs to be set in a final decision on phase 2.

Origin’s shares slipped 0.3 percent to A$11.98, while AWE shares fell 2.2 percent to A$1.36 in a slightly firmer market . ($1=0.9894 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)