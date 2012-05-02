FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Australia's Origin inks gas sales deal with GLNG
May 2, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Australia's Origin inks gas sales deal with GLNG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

PERTH, May 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s Origin Energy Ltd said on Wednesday it has signed a deal to supply gas its Gladstone liquified natural gas project partners for 10 years starting in 2015.

Under the deal, Origin will supply GLNG with 365 petajoules (PJ) of gas or 100 terajoules per day from its reserves in Australia’s eastern states, including Queensland where Gladstone is located.

“The gas sales agreement with GLNG will deliver significant value to Origin, opening an export channel to market for our legacy fuel reserves and allowing a more rapid monetisation of the resource in line with international oil-linked pricing,” Origin’s managing director, Grant King, said in a statement.

GLNG partners is a joint venture between Santos, Malaysia’s Petronas, Total and KOGAS which is developing a plant which will process coal seam gas (CSG) into liquefied natural gas (LNG) for export.

Origin is also building a gas export project with ConocoPhillips, and China’s Sinopec.

Both gas export projects are expected to come online around 2015.

Under Origin’s agreement with Santos, Origin has the option to call back 1.825 PJ of gas per annum during periods of peak domestic demand. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Eric Meijer)

