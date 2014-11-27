BRIEF-Origo says court orders Brooks Macdonald be appointed representative defendant

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Origo Partners Plc

* Announcement re Isle of Man court proceedings

* Court handed down its judgment of RD application on 27 november 2014

* Judgment ordered that Brooks Macdonald be appointed as a representative defendant in declaratory proceedings

* Macdonald appointed on behalf of holders of company’s convertible zero-dividend preference shares, with costs to be paid by co

* Remains firmly of view that there is no substance to complaints raised by Brooks Macdonald