BRIEF-Origo says court orders Brooks Macdonald be appointed representative defendant
November 27, 2014 / 5:22 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Origo says court orders Brooks Macdonald be appointed representative defendant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Origo Partners Plc

* Announcement re Isle of Man court proceedings

* Court handed down its judgment of RD application on 27 november 2014

* Judgment ordered that Brooks Macdonald be appointed as a representative defendant in declaratory proceedings

* Macdonald appointed on behalf of holders of company’s convertible zero-dividend preference shares, with costs to be paid by co

* Remains firmly of view that there is no substance to complaints raised by Brooks Macdonald Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

