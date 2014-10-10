BRIEF-Oriola-KD says no decision has been made on sale of Russian businesses

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Oriola-KD Oyj :

* Says Oriola-KD Corporation is investigating strategic options for its Russian businesses, including negotiations concerning the sale of operations

* Says no decision has been made on sale of businesses, and there is no certainty regarding completion of any possible sale

* Says will also continue to investigate other strategic alternatives and will publish further information on matter if situation so warrants