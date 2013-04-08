Oriola-KD to buy Swedish pharmacy chain for $229 mln

HELSINKI, April 8 (Reuters) - Finnish drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD said it has agreed to buy Swedish pharmacy chain Medstop Group for 176 million euros ($229 million) as it seeks growth in the country.

Oriola said the deal would boost its retail trade market share in Sweden to 21 percent from 14 percent.

Medstop’s net sales totalled 273 million euros last year, while Oriola generated 2.5 billion euros of sales. ($1 = 0.7679 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Chris Gallagher)