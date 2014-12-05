FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Daimler
December 5, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Pharmacy Chain 36.6 cleared to buy Oriola-KD unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s competition watchdog has approved Pharmacy Chain 36.6’s purchase of the Russian business of Finnish drug retail and wholesale chain Oriola-KD .

Timur Shkaya, Pharmacy Chain 36.6’s co-owner, told Reuters on Friday the company planned to close the deal on Monday.

The purchase, valued at up to 100 million euros ($123 million), was approved by Russia’s Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS), he said.

Oriola-KD took a $100 million impairment charge in June due to weaker growth prospects in Russia.

Russia’s economy has been hit by Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine conflict.

Oriola-KD generated around 1 billion euros in sales in Russia last year. It owns the 03-Apteka and Stariy Lekar drug store chains, as well as distributor Oriola.

1 US dollar = 0.8137 euro Reporting by Olga Sichkar Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
