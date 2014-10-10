FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oriola-KD cuts profit forecast, mulls Russia divestment
October 10, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

Oriola-KD cuts profit forecast, mulls Russia divestment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Finnish drug retail and wholesale company Oriola-KD on Friday issued a profit warning due to weak sales in Russia, and said it was considering selling its Russian operations.

It said it now expects its group sales and operating profit excluding one-off items this year to fall versus 2013, without being more specific. That compared with its previous forecast of growth in both measures.

“The company has ... nominated a financial adviser to investigate the conditions for selling the company’s Russian businesses and conducted negotiations in the matter,” it said.

Oriola-KD generated around 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of sales in Russia last year. In the second quarter of this year, it took an impairment charge of 74 million euros in its Russian operations.

1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
