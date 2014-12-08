FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Finland's Oriola-KD sells Russian business to Pharmacy Chain 36.6
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 8, 2014 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Finland's Oriola-KD sells Russian business to Pharmacy Chain 36.6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO comment, new 2014 outlook)

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finnish retail and wholesale drug company Oriola-KD said it had agreed to sell its loss-making Russian businesses to Pharmacy Chain 36.6 for about 56 million euros ($69 million).

The announcement follows Reuters reporting on Friday that Russia’s competition watchdog had approved the acquisition, and that Pharmacy Chain 36.6 was looking to close the deal during the course of Monday.

Some analysts had expected a lower price, and shares in Oriola were up 9.4 percent at 3.25 euros, their highest in more than 3-1/2 years, by 1420 GMT. Pharmacy Chain 36.6 fell 3.2 percent.

In the first nine months of the year, the Russian business had sales of 558 million euros with an operating loss of 102.5 million euros, the company said.

“The Russian businesses have fallen behind set goals for several years,” Oriola chief executive Eero Hautaniemi said in a statement.

Oriola also lifted its full-year outlook for continuing operations following the deal, saying it now estimated sales to be flat and adjusted operating profit to rise from 2013. It had previously forecast falling sales and profit.

“Going forward, we will focus on developing our profitable businesses in Finland, Sweden and Baltic countries,” Hautaniemi said.

$1 = 0.8153 euros Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.