Finland's Oriola-KD sells Russian business to Pharmacy Chain 36.6

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finnish retail & wholesale drug company Oriola-KD said it had agreed to sell its loss-making Russian businesses to Pharmacy Chain 36.6 for about 56 million euros ($69 million).

Reuters reported on Friday that Russia’s competition watchdog had approved the acquisition and that Pharmacy Chain 36.6 was looking to close the deal during the course of Monday.

Shares in Oriola traded 10 percent higher from the previous session, while those of Pharmacy Chain 36.6 fell 4.2 percent. ($1 = 0.8153 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)