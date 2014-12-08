FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Oriola-KD sells Russian business to Pharmacy Chain 36.6
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 8, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Finland's Oriola-KD sells Russian business to Pharmacy Chain 36.6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finnish retail & wholesale drug company Oriola-KD said it had agreed to sell its loss-making Russian businesses to Pharmacy Chain 36.6 for about 56 million euros ($69 million).

Reuters reported on Friday that Russia’s competition watchdog had approved the acquisition and that Pharmacy Chain 36.6 was looking to close the deal during the course of Monday.

Shares in Oriola traded 10 percent higher from the previous session, while those of Pharmacy Chain 36.6 fell 4.2 percent. ($1 = 0.8153 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.