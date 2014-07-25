FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orion Engineered Carbons raises $350 million in New York IPO
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 25, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Orion Engineered Carbons raises $350 million in New York IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. raised about $350 million in an initial public offering (IPO) in New York on Friday in which the carbon black producer issued shares at $18 each.

The issuance price was below the company’s initial price range of $21-$24. The placement of 19.5 million common shares gives Orion a free float of about 32.5 percent, a spokesman said.

Its shares fell on Friday, trading 1.5 percent lower at $17.72 at 1751 GMT.

Orion makes a form of carbon used as a performance additive in coatings, polymers and printing, and in the manufacturing of tires and mechanical rubber goods.

It was created in July 2011, when private equity investors Triton Capital and Rhone Group acquired the carbon black operations of German chemicals maker Evonik. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Pravin Char)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.