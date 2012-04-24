FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orion Q1 profit beats forecast
April 24, 2012 / 9:17 AM / in 5 years

Orion Q1 profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion reported a smaller-than-expected fall in first-quarter operating profit and stood by its view that full-year sales would likely be little changed from a year earlier, helped by strength in sedatives and other drugs.

January-March operating profit fell 15 percent to 79 million euros ($103.7 million) and beat the average analyst forecast of 72.9 million euros.

Orion’s best selling drugs, Parkinson’s drugs Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan sales fell 14 percent, but sales of other drugs such as sedatives rose, it said. ($1 = 0.7619 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

