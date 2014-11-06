New Zealand's Orion Health prices IPO, NZ/Aust listings Nov 26

WELLINGTON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - New Zealand healthcare software developer Orion Health Group Ltd is to raise $NZ120 million ($92.3 million) in new capital through a share sale, ahead of a listing on regional bourses at the end of the month, the company said on Friday.

The company said it will sell new shares at NZ$5.70 each after a book build to institutional investors. The price is the top end of an indicative price range.

A company associated with the chief executive is selling a further NZ$5 million worth of shares into the offer.

The proceeds of the offer are being used for product development and marketing.

Orion expects to list on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges on Nov. 26, and based on the sale price will have a market capitalisation of about NZ$915 million.

Brokerages Deutsche Craigs and First NZ Capital are the lead managers for the offer.

Orion, founded in 1993, has 27 offices worldwide and develops and sells software for the management and exchange of health information.