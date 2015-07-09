FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Orion upgrades profit outlook for 2015
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 9, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Orion upgrades profit outlook for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 9 (Reuters) - Finnish pharmaceutical manufacturer Orion on Thursday said it expects its 2015 full-year operating profit to exceed 260 million euros ($287 million), compared with an earlier estimate of 230 million euros.

The company said its net sales are estimated to be at a similar level to 2014 when they amounted to 1,015 million euros, while capital expenditure is expected to be about 50 million euros excluding substantial corporate or product acquisitions.

Orion said net sales in the first half of 2015 were 515 million euros, with an operating profit of 157 million euros. ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.