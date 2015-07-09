Finland's Orion upgrades profit outlook for 2015

HELSINKI, July 9 (Reuters) - Finnish pharmaceutical manufacturer Orion on Thursday said it expects its 2015 full-year operating profit to exceed 260 million euros ($287 million), compared with an earlier estimate of 230 million euros.

The company said its net sales are estimated to be at a similar level to 2014 when they amounted to 1,015 million euros, while capital expenditure is expected to be about 50 million euros excluding substantial corporate or product acquisitions.

Orion said net sales in the first half of 2015 were 515 million euros, with an operating profit of 157 million euros. ($1 = 0.9062 euros) (Reporting by Anna Ercanbrack, editing by Terje Solsvik)