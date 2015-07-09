UPDATE 1-Finland's Orion lifts 2015 profit outlook

(Adds quotes, analyst comment, detail, share price)

HELSINKI, July 9 (Reuters) - Finnish pharmaceutical company Orion raised its 2015 profit forecast on Thursday following a stronger-than-expected performance in the first six months of the year, sending its shares sharply higher.

The maker of drugs and diagnostic tests predicted its full-year operating profit will exceed 260 million euros ($287 million), up from an April forecast that its profit was expected to exceed 230 million euros.

“The first half of the year turned out to be better than previously expected,” Chief Executive Timo Lappalainen told Reuters.

The company’s net sales in the first half of 2015 totalled 515 million euros, with an operating profit of 157 million.

Petri Kajaani, equity research analyst at Inderes, said the sale of Orion’s Parkinson’s disease drug Stalevo had not suffered from serious generic competition in Europe.

“With the patent on Stalevo expiring, the company expected generics to bite into its sales this year. That hasn’t happened.”

Orion said its net sales are estimated to be at a similar level to 2014, when they amounted to 1,015 million euros, while capital expenditure is expected to be about 50 million euros excluding substantial corporate or product acquisitions.

Inderes analyst Kajaani said the profit outlook came as a complete surprise to the markets.

“No analyst has estimated Orion’s profit would reach 260 million euros,” he added.

Orion’s shares traded 8.4 percent higher at 1023 GMT.