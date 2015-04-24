FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland's Orion raises full-year profit forecast
April 24, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

Finland's Orion raises full-year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finnish drugmaker Orion on Friday lifted its full-year profit forecast, encouraged by strong growth in the first quarter.

The company said its full-year operating profit was expected to exceed 230 million euros ($250 million), compared with its previous forecast of more than 200 million euros.

Orion, which has been hit by increasing generic competition in recent years, added its first-quarter operating profit rose 23 percent from a year ago to 83 million euros.

$1 = 0.9211 euros Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter

