BRIEF-Orion Q1 profitability improved by forex
#Healthcare
April 29, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orion Q1 profitability improved by forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj

* Says Q1 net sales of specialty products business division continued to develop well.

* Says in Q1, as regards proprietary products, Easyhaler product family and Dexdor maintained their strong growth.

* Says extension of generic competition to Stalevo outside Germany did not yet significantly affect Q1 figures.

* Says margin level in Q1 of the year was improved by exchange rate changes, in addition to slightly lower production costs. Source text for Eikon: Orion profit warning from April 24 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
