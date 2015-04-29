BRIEF-Orion Q1 profitability improved by forex

HELSINKI, April 29 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj

* Says Q1 net sales of specialty products business division continued to develop well.

* Says in Q1, as regards proprietary products, Easyhaler product family and Dexdor maintained their strong growth.

* Says extension of generic competition to Stalevo outside Germany did not yet significantly affect Q1 figures.

* Says margin level in Q1 of the year was improved by exchange rate changes, in addition to slightly lower production costs. Source text for Eikon: Orion profit warning from April 24 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)