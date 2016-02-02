Finland's Orion reports falling fourth-quarter profit, shares drop

HELSINKI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion on Tuesday reported a 8 percent drop in its fourth-quarter operating profit due to increased competition from generic drug makers.

Operating profit fell to 51 million euros ($56 million) from 55 million euros a year ago, slightly missing the analysts’ average forecast of about 52 million euros in Reuters poll.

Orion proposed a dividend of 1.30 euros per share, roughly in line with the market consensus of 1.29 euros.

For 2016, the firm said it expects its operating profit to exceed 240 million euros, compared to 267 million euros it reported from 2015.

Orion shares fell 5 percent by 1017 GMT. ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Jussi Rosendahl)