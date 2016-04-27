Finland's Orion beats market expectations in first quarter

HELSINKI, April 27 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion on Wednesday reported better than expected quarterly results as revenue from its asthma treatment products helped offset falling sales of its Parkinson’s disease drug which faced increased generic competition.

Orion’s core operating profit in the first quarter fell to 80 million euros ($90.5 million) from 83 million euros a year ago, but surpassed analysts’ average forecast of about 72 million euros in Reuters poll.

The company repeated its full-year forecast, expecting flat sales compared to 2015 and an operating profit above 240 million euros.

Orion also said it will acquire 500,000 of its shares starting on May 4 at earliest. Shares in the company rose 2.6 percent by 0917 GMT. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Jussi Rosendahl)