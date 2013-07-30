FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish drug maker Orion misses market view
July 30, 2013

Finnish drug maker Orion misses market view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, July 30 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion reported a bigger-than-expected fall in second-quarter profit due to tougher competition after the expiration of its patents for Parkinson’s drugs.

Orion’s quarterly operating profit fell 6 percent from a year earlier to 61 million euros ($81 million), missing the average forecast of 64 million in a Reuters poll.

The company repeated it expects a slight fall in full-year 2013 operating profit, and shares in the company fell 1.5 percent. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)

