RPT-Drug maker Orion sees profit falling in 2014
February 4, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Drug maker Orion sees profit falling in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion forecast its profit to fall further in 2014 amid increased generic competition for its Parkinson drug business.

The company’s fourth-quarter operating profit rose 12 percent from a year eariler to 66 million euros, better than the average forecast of 63 million euros in a Reuters poll.

However, its full-year profit fell 4 percent, and it proposed a dividend of 1.25 euros per share, down from 1.30 a year earlier.

It forecast 2014 sales to be at a similar level to 2013 and full-year operating profit to be slightly lower.

Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

