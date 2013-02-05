FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orion sees weaker profit in 2013
February 5, 2013 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

Orion sees weaker profit in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a slight fall in operating profit this year amid increasing generic competition for its Parkinson’s drugs.

Orion’s quarterly operating profit was little changed from a year earlier at 59.4 million euros ($80.5 million), weaker than the market’s average forecast of 63 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Orion said sales of products other than its Parkinson’s drugs will grow, helping full-year net sales to be similar to the 980 million euros ($1.33 billion) reported for 2012, but that margins would be lower. ($1 = 0.7376 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)

