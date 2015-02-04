FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Finland's Orion's misses market expectations in Q4
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
February 4, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 3 years ago

Finland's Orion's misses market expectations in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected quarterly results amid increased competition from generic drug makers, sending its shares lower.

The company’s operating profit fell to 55.3 million euros ($63.3 million), or 16 percent from a year earlier, missing the analyst estimate of 59.3 million euros in Reuters poll.

However, Orion proposed a dividend of 1.30 euros per share, topping the market forecast of 1.27 euros per share.

For 2015, the company expects its sales to fall slightly from 2014 and its operating profit to be above 200 million euros, compared to 272 million euros last year.

Shares in the company were down 4.4 percent by 1019 GMT. ($1 = 0.8732 euros) (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.