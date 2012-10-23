FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orion quarterly operating profit jumps
October 23, 2012

Orion quarterly operating profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion reported a 17 percent rise in quarterly operating profit, managing to make up for a fall in sales of its Stalevo drug for Parkinson’s disease with other products.

Orion said its third-quarter operating profit rose to 76.3 million euros from 65.3 million euros a year earlier.

Generic competitors dented sales of its Stalevo drug in the United States, but this was offset by compensation from Novartis and sales of other drugs, the company said. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom)

