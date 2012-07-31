Orion posts surprise rise in operating profit

HELSINKI, July 31 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion reported a surprise rise in its quarterly operating profit as strong sales of its generic drugs helped compensate for the impact of new competition to its Parkinson’s drug Stalevo in the United States.

April-June operating profit rose 1.4 percent to 66 million euros ($80.80 million) compared to the average analyst forecast of 61 million in a Reuters poll.

Orion repeated it expects full-year sales to be slightly higher than the 918 million euros it made in 2011, and for operating profit to be slightly higher than the 254 million reported for 2010. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)