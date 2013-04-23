FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orion profit falls as Parkinson's drug patents expire
April 23, 2013 / 9:16 AM / in 4 years

Orion profit falls as Parkinson's drug patents expire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 23 (Reuters) - Finnish drug maker Orion reported a fall in first-quarter profit, in line with expectations, due to the expiration of its patents for Parkinson’s drugs.

Orion’s quarterly operating profit fell 6 percent from a year earlier to 74 million euros ($96 million), matching the average forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll.

The company repeated it expects a slight fall in full-year 2013 operating profit, and shares in the company fell 0.8 percent to 20.20 euros. ($1 = 0.7674 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)

