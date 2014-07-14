Carbon black producer Orion files for U.S. IPO

July 14 (Reuters) - Carbon black producer Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. filed for a U.S. IPO that could raise about $432 million.

Private equity investors Triton Capital and Rhone Group each own 41.83 percent of the company through Kinove Holdings, the filing said. (1.usa.gov/1nzBouC)

Kinove, which own 89.69 percent of Orion, will sell 18 million common shares, expected to be priced $21 to $24 each.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman, Sachs & Co are the lead underwriters of the offering, the Luxembourg-based company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)