HELSINKI, June 3 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj : * Orion Diagnostica’s statutory co-operation negotiations completed * Says 60 persons of the company’s personnel in Finland will be given a notice * Says in addition about 20 people will leave their positions due to a

retirement or a fixed term contract * Says Orion will book in Q2/2013 a non-recurring charge of preliminarily about

EUR 1.5 million related to restructuring (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)