JOHANNESBURG, March 17 (Reuters) - Orion Real Estate Ltd : * The headline earnings per linked unit is also expected to improve from 0.03 cents to approximately 0.57 cents * Earnings per linked unit is expected to improve from 0.03 cents to about 0.57 cents * Total comprehensive income for period ended December 31 expected to improve from profit of R189 917 to a profit of R3 553 851