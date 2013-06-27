Japan's Orix buys stake in Philippine power producer

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Orix Corp bought a stake in the power generation arm of Philippine conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc for about 7.2 billion pesos ($165.8 million) as electricity demand surges in the fast-growing archipelago nation.

Orix acquired a 20 percent share in Global Business Power Corp, a GT Capital unit that is the main electricity provider in the Philippines’ Visayas region, the Japanese company said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal marks the biggest one in Southeast Asia for Orix, which is planning to expand its electricity generation business in the region. The diversified Japanese company also sees a potential market for its energy-saving business there.

Power demand is projected to rise sharply in the Philippines - the fastest growing economy in Asia - and some of the country’s biggest conglomerates have unveiled plans to push into electricity generation over the next five years, with investments seen reaching $9 billion.

The Philippines’ total generating capacity is estimated to reach about 15,300 megawatts this year and the country needs an additional 2,500 MW in the four years to 2017, according to the Department of Energy’s latest plans.

Global Business Power has nine power plants with a total capacity of 627 MW.

Japanese financial companies are aggressively snapping up assets in the region.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is in advanced talks to acquire a majority stake in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, in a deal worth over $4 billion, sources told Reuters last week.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Ltd has entered into exclusive talks to buy a 15 percent stake in Thai Life Insurance Co for around $700 million, sources told Reuters this week.

The pace of acquisitions by Japanese companies in Southeast Asia is moving faster than last year, with 56 deals worth $2.2 billion so far this year, Thomson Reuters data shows. That compares with 115 deals worth $3.6 billion in the entire 2012. ($1 = 43.4300 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Emi Emoto; Editing by Ryan Woo)