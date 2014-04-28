FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Orix agrees to buy Hartford Japan unit for $895 million
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's Orix agrees to buy Hartford Japan unit for $895 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s financial company Orix Corp said on Monday it has agreed to buy Hartford Financial Services Group’s Japanese life insurance unit for $895 million in a bid to expand its life insurance business in the world’s third-largest economy.

The Orix said the deal is subject to authorities’ approval but it aims to complete the acquisition by the end of July.

The Japanese unit, Hartford Life Insurance K.K., started the operation in 2000 and sold variable annuity policies. It stopped selling policies in 2009 following the global financial market turmoil following the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers. It had total assets of about 3 trillion yen ($29.4 billion) as of the end of March last year. ($1 = 102.0350 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Dominic Lau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.