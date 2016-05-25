FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orix Jreit to take out loans of 4,430 million yen in all
#Financials
May 25, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Orix Jreit to take out loans of 4,430 million yen in all

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Orix Jreit Inc :

* Says it will take out a loan of 800 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation on May 31

* Says interest rate at three months TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.12 percent and maturity on Sep. 20, 2018

* Says it will take out a loan of 2,630 million yen from The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. on May 31

* Says interest rate is undetermined and maturity on June 20, 2024

* Says it will take out a loan of 1,000 million yen from Mizuho Bank, Ltd on May 31

* Says interest rate is undetermined and maturity on March 23, 2026

* Says it will use the proceeds to acquire real estate

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1zfVIh

Further company coverage:

Beijing Headline News

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
