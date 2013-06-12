FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's Orix to buy stake in Bahrain's Medgulf for $200 million
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 12, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Japan's Orix to buy stake in Bahrain's Medgulf for $200 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, June 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Orix Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to buy a 25.7 percent stake in Bahrain-based insurer Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Company B.S.C (Medgulf) for a little over $200 million, the latest deal by a Japanese financial company seeking growth overseas amid weak prospects at home.

Orix expects to complete the deal by the end of June pending regulatory approval, it said in a statement. Orix will have two seats on Medgulf’s board and another on the board of a Medgulf subsidiary.

Medgulf is a holding company of insurance businesses in markets including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Jordan and provides a range of insurance products.

After the deal, Medgulf will be 60.2 percent owned by SLH Holdings, 25.7 percent by Orix and 14.1 percent by International Finance Corp, Orix said.

Orix is a diversified financial services company with businesses ranging from leasing, life insurance, real estate and corporate lending and a professional baseball team.

In February, it agreed to agreed to buy Dutch asset manager Robeco from its owner, Rabobank, for 1.935 billion euros ($2.57 billion) in a cash-and-stock deal.

($1 = 0.7533 euros)

Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.