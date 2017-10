TOKYO, June 4 (Reuters) - Japan’s Orix Corp said on Monday it will acquire all stocks of Orix Credit Corp it does not currently own so as to make it a wholly owned subsidiary.

Orix will buy a 51 percent stake from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp for around 31 billion yen ($396.83 million). ($1 = 78.1200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Michael Watson)