7 months ago
Japan's Orix says ready to spend up to $1 bln for shipping loan deals
January 25, 2017 / 2:33 AM / 7 months ago

Japan's Orix says ready to spend up to $1 bln for shipping loan deals

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Orix Corp would consider deals to the scale of $1 billion each to buy shipping loans from European banks, an executive said, as the Japanese financial conglomerate plans to increase exposure to a slowly recovering shipping sector.

"We want to buy investment-grade ones from European lenders' portfolios," said Kiyoshi Fushitani, Orix's corporate executive vice president, told Reuters.

"We've been approached many times for such talks (to buy shipping loans)," he said, declining to elaborate on details.

The comments come as European banks - major shipping lenders - reduce exposure to a sector stricken by several years of weak demand partly because of tough ocean freight market conditions, but also to meet stricter banking rules.

Earlier this month, Orix agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (RBS) .

RBS initially tried to sell its entire Greek shipping business, valued at $3 billion at the time, and held talks with Orix and Germany's Berenberg Bank.

Although 90 percent of world trade is transported by sea, shippers have been stuck in their deepest slump on record, as international trade slows while freight rates fall in a market with too many vessels.

As a result, "there are deals that meet our profit target levels," said Fushitani, referring to shipping loans, which were originally extended by European lenders and are being sold on.

Orix has been active in ship financing for over 40 years but drastically reduced exposure before the 2008 global financial crisis which triggered the shipping sector's slump.

"We don't expect significant downside from where the market is now," Fushitani said. "It's an opportunity for us given there are not many competitors."

He said through buying loans to healthy shippers, Orix hopes to sell other services such as shipbrokering, or acting as an intermediary between shipowners and charterers.

Orix can also serve as a go-between for shippers and Japanese institutional investors interested in shipping finance, Fushitani said. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

