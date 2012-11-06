RLPC-Orizonia set to complete 640 mln euro debt reorg

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tour operator Orizonia is restructuring around 640 million euros ($818 million) of loans, according to people close to talks with creditors, as it battles to survive Spain’s economic downturn.

Private equity-owned Orizonia, formerly known as Iberostar, has a cash hole in its finances after revenues slumped as the euro zone crisis intensified, a senior investor said.

The travel company is expected to complete a debt restructuring by the end of November.

Its largest lenders have already approved a debt for equity swap which will result in substantial losses for senior and junior lenders, the people close to talks said.

Orizonia is owned by The Carlyle Group and Vista Capital - the private equity unit of Spanish bank Santander . Orizonia, Carlyle and Vista Capital declined to comment.

Several Spanish private equity-owned companies have already been forced to seek debt restructurings or amendments to ease financial covenants, including clothing retailer Cortefiel, and more are expected.

The debt of Spanish buyout companies is trading at an average of 70 percent of face value, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data, which suggests that lenders are pricing in losses of 30 percent.

BIG HAIRCUTS

Senior lenders to Orizonia are expected to loose around 300 million euros and junior lenders will forfeit over 200 million euros, the people said.

The lenders will receive equity in return for agreeing to take haircuts in the restructuring, they added.

Orizonia’s cash hole will be plugged with nearly 90 million euros of new money, provided by Vista Capital, fund manager ICG and cash from an asset sale.

The company raised around 35 million euros last week by selling a 50 percent stake in online travel agency Rumbo to Switzerland’s Bravofly..

Orizonia was bought out by Carlyle and Vista in 2006, when ICG invested in its debt and equity.

Carlyle is not investing any new money into the business and its shareholding will be substantially diluted to a small minority stake, the people said.

“Orizonia in a tough market in a tough country, but will end up with a strong financial balance sheet, which will let it survive tough times in Spain,” said one of the people.

Headquartered in Palma de Mallorca, Orizonia is a tour operator, with around 1,000 offices in Spain and Portugal, according to its website. ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh and David Cowell)