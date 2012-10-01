FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Orkla to cut debt, raise $350 mln from Borregaard sale
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 1, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Orkla to cut debt, raise $350 mln from Borregaard sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

* To sell 81 million shares in IPO

* Shares to price between NOK 20 and NOK 25

* Pricing expected Oct 17, to start trading Oct 18 (Adds further details)

OSLO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla expects to raise up to $350 million from floating off its specialist chemicals arm Borregaard and also hopes to cut debt by $175 million, it said on Monday.

Orkla aims to sell 81 million shares or 81 percent of the firm to raise between 1.6 billion and 2 billion crowns ($280-349 million) and also expects Borregaard to repay 1 billion crowns of debt once it completes the listing.

The shares are expected to be offered for sale at a price between 20 and 25 crowns per share, which would value Borregaard at between 2 and 2.5 billion crowns.

“The final offer price per share may, however, be set above or below this indicative price range,” Orkla said in a statement.

The institutional book-building will start Oct 3 and the offer is expected to price on Oct 17 before trading starts on the Oslo bourse on Oct 18.

In addition the bookrunners have been granted an over-allotment option equalling up to 15 percent of the final number of shares sold, Orkla added.

Borregaard operates a refinery that produces chemicals from biomass, such as timber, straw and other agricultural and forestry waste.

ABG Sundal Collier and UBS Investment Bank are the joint co-ordinators and joint bookrunners for the IPO, while DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and SEB Enskilda are acting as co-lead managers. ($1=5.7248 Norwegian krone) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.