FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Orkla says sale of Borregaard unit expected in H2
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 20, 2012 / 6:17 AM / in 5 years

Orkla says sale of Borregaard unit expected in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla is likely to have finalised the sale of its biochemical Borregaard unit before the end of the year, its top executive said on Friday.

“The Borregaard sales process is on track and we expect to finalise it during the second half of the year,” Orkla’s acting Chief Executive Aage Korsvold told a news conference.

Last September, Orkla outlined its plans sell off many of its disparate businesses to focus exclusively on its consumer brands such as biscuits and detergents. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.