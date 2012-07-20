Orkla says sale of Borregaard unit expected in H2

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla is likely to have finalised the sale of its biochemical Borregaard unit before the end of the year, its top executive said on Friday.

“The Borregaard sales process is on track and we expect to finalise it during the second half of the year,” Orkla’s acting Chief Executive Aage Korsvold told a news conference.

Last September, Orkla outlined its plans sell off many of its disparate businesses to focus exclusively on its consumer brands such as biscuits and detergents. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg)