OSLO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has applied for listing its chemicals arm Borregaard on the Oslo Bourse, the company said on Wednesday.

The filing could allow for a public offering and listing of Borregaard, which produces chemicals and biofuels using timber, in the fourth quarter, but Orkla is still evaluating a possible private sale of the unit, the firm said. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)