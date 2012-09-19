BREIF-Orkla sees Borregaard IPO in Q4

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Orkla

* Orkla confirms its intention to proceed with an initial public offering of the shares in Borregaard ASA (BRG).

* An application was filed with the Oslo Stock Exchange on 28 August 2012

* The Offering is expected to price during the fourth quarter 2012.

* The Offering is planned to comprise existing shares being sold by Orkla.

* The shares will be offered to institutional investors in Norway and internationally and in a retail offering to the public in Norway.

* Pre-marketing of the Offering will start today, September 19.