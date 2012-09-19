FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BREIF-Orkla sees Borregaard IPO in Q4
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

BREIF-Orkla sees Borregaard IPO in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Orkla

* Orkla confirms its intention to proceed with an initial public offering of the shares in Borregaard ASA (BRG).

* An application was filed with the Oslo Stock Exchange on 28 August 2012

* The Offering is expected to price during the fourth quarter 2012.

* The Offering is planned to comprise existing shares being sold by Orkla.

* The shares will be offered to institutional investors in Norway and internationally and in a retail offering to the public in Norway.

* Pre-marketing of the Offering will start today, September 19.

