10 months ago
Norway's Orkla launches China sales via Alibaba's Tmall
November 1, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 10 months ago

Norway's Orkla launches China sales via Alibaba's Tmall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 1 (Reuters) -

** Norwegian branded consumer goods maker Orkla says it will start sales of products online in China

** CEO Peter Ruzicka says Orkla has entered into cooperation with Alibaba's Tmall

** CEO says we now have our own mall, where natural health and safe use of food are focus areas

** We will expand next year... don't expect enormous sales, but we learn about the Chinese market

** We see this first launch more as a way to learn about the Chinese market and consumers in Asia, don't expect high sales figures in the beginning

** Says you are not able to shop on this page without a Chinese passport

** Says Tmall has system to bring goods from company to consumers

** Orkla's third-quarter results beat forecasts, and the share traded up 5.6 pct at 0712 GMT (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

