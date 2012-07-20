Norway's Orkla posts Q2 earnings miss f'casts

OSLO, July 20 (Reuters) - Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla reported second-quarter core profits somewhat below market forecasts on Friday and said a weaker economic climate will have a negative impact, particularly on its aluminium unit Sapa.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 992 million Norwegian crowns ($163.3 million) in the quarter, from 1.08 billion in the year-ago period, while the average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 1.04 billion profit.

“The uncertainty surrounding the financial situation in Europe has increased, and the market is expected to remain soft,” the firm said. “A moderately positive trend is expected in the USA, but for the time being the upturn is fragile.” ($1 = 6.0750 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)