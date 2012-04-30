FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orkla preliminary Q1 core earnings in line with forecast
April 30, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Orkla preliminary Q1 core earnings in line with forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norwegian food and industrial conglomerate Orkla reported preliminary first-quarter core profits rougly in line with market forecasts on Monday after it announced it had appointed Aage Korsvold as its new acting chief executive.

Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 888 million Norwegian crowns ($155.03 million) in January-March, from 786 billion in the year-ago period, while the average forecast in a Reuters poll was for 892 million crowns. ($1 = 5.7278 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty)

