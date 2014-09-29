FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Norway's Orkla launches IPO of aluminium firm Granges
September 29, 2014 / 5:16 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Norway's Orkla launches IPO of aluminium firm Granges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects size and prize of offering in 2nd and 3rd paragraphs)

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla plans to list its Swedish aluminium subsidiary Granges on the Stockholm bourse next month in an initial public offering valuing the firm at between 3.1 billion and 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($426-508 million).

Orkla will offer up to 83 percent of the total number of shares in the company, or 61.8 million shares, it said on Monday.

Orkla expects the final price of the offering within the range of 42-50 Swedish crowns. The company is expected to be listed on Oct. 10.

1 US dollar = 7.2744 Swedish crown Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
