UPDATE 1-Orkla sale of Granges values aluminium business at up to $508 mln

OSLO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla launched the initial public offering of its Swedish aluminium subsidiary Granges on Monday, valuing the company at up to 3.7 billion Swedish crowns ($508 million), as it continues to shed metals assets.

Orkla, which has shifted its focus to consumer goods, said it will offer up to 83 percent of Granges, planning to list the company on the Stockholm Stock Exchange on Oct. 10.

Granges makes rolled aluminium products primarily for the automotive industry and the sale comes as the industry enjoys its best year since the start of the global financial crisis, with metals prices rising on the sector’s first supply deficit in six years.

Orkla plans to sell 44.8 million existing shares, or 60 percent of the business, at between 42 and 50 Swedish crowns a share. That may rise by 9 million shares, plus a further 8.1 million if an over-allotment option is exercised, taking the offer to 83 percent.

Orkla had preciously said that its Sapa subsidiary, created last year when it combined its aluminium extrusion businesses with Norsk Hydro, is a non-core business it would consider selling.

As the group has shed metals assets it has continued to buy branded goods businesses, including its 2012 purchase of Rieber & Son, one of Norway's biggest makers of branded food products.