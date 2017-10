OSLO, June 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla has agreed to buy dental hygiene and painting tools firm Jordan for 1.18 billion crowns ($198.59 million) on a cash and debt-free basis, it said on Friday.

Jordan, purchased from Norwegian family owned Jordan AS, generated sales revenue around 900 million crowns and operating profit of 90 million crowns in 2011, Orkla said. ($1 = 5.9419 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)