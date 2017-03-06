FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orkla buys Dutch ice cream ingredients supplier
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 6, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 5 months ago

Orkla buys Dutch ice cream ingredients supplier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - ** Orkla says its wholly-owned subsidiary Idun Industri AS has signed and closed an agreement to acquire 100 pct of the shares in the Netherlands company Laan Heiloo B.V.

** Laan is a leading supplier of ingredients and accessories to the ice cream market in the Netherlands

** Laan is a family-owned business located in Heiloo with a total of 15 employees

** In 2016, the company had a turnover of EUR 5.8 million (approx. NOK 51 million)

** Acquisition price was not disclosed

Source text for Eikon: here

Further company coverage:

Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis

