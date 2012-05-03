FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's Orkla says weak global climate a drag
#Credit Markets
May 3, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

Norway's Orkla says weak global climate a drag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norwegian conglomerate Orkla expects the relatively weak global economic climate, particularly in Europe and Asia, to be a drag on its bottom line, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.

“Orkla is well prepared to deal with slower growth and, due to its composition and structure, is not particularly vulnerable to individual factors or markets,” it said in a statement.

”Nevertheless, a weaker economic climate will have a negative impact, particularly on Sapa and Borregaard Chemicals.

The company is in a process of selling off many of its disparate businesses to focus exclusively on its consumer brands such as biscuits and detergents.

“The strong Norwegian krone and the persistently high raw material and energy prices will have a negative effect on profitability,” the firm added.

Earlier this week Orkla said its first-quarter preliminary earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose to 888 million Norwegian crowns ($155.03 million) from 786 billion in the year-ago period.

That was roughly in line with the average forecast in a Reuters poll was for 892 million crowns. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

