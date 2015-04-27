FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Orkla expands Nordic partnership deal with PepsiCo
#Market News
April 27, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Orkla expands Nordic partnership deal with PepsiCo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Orkla

* Orkla ASA has signed an agreement with PepsiCo to become the primary go-to-market partner for PepsiCo’s juice, cereals, and snacks products in the Nordics, including the brands Tropicana, Quaker, and Lay‘s.

* The move expands Orkla’s partnership with PepsiCo in the Nordics. Orkla began sales of Tropicana juice in Sweden and Denmark in January, 2015 followed by Finland in April.

* The new agreement also covers Tropicana in Norway, as well as Quaker in the Nordics, and PepsiCo’s snacks in Norway, Sweden, and Finland.

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Oslo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
